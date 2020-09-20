TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $779.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,718.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 118.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 23.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 39.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

