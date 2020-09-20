Trident Group Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,755.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the dollar. One Trident Group token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00239483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00091578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.01415108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00215503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

