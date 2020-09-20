Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.38. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $41.75.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $543,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,492 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

