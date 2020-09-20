Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Tristate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of TSC opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. Tristate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $224,407. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

