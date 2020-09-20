TRON Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. TRON has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and $2.70 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, WazirX, CoinEgg and Kryptono. During the last week, TRON has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00042088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00234334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00088624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.01416745 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00212244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000705 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000129 BTC.

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRON’s official website is tron.network

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Tidex, Rfinex, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Liquid, Mercatox, CoinEgg, Fatbtc, Neraex, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Hotbit, Ovis, Indodax, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Allcoin, BitFlip, DDEX, OpenLedger DEX, Liqui, Exmo, BitForex, OEX, Huobi, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coindeal, CoinFalcon, Cryptomate, Tokenomy, RightBTC, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Bibox, OTCBTC, LBank, Braziliex, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Exrates, IDAX, DigiFinex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Kryptono, Coinnest, WazirX, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Coinrail, Koinex, CoinEx, ChaoEX, Cobinhood and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

