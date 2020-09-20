TrueChain (TRUE) Market Cap Tops $20.32 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, TrueChain has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002350 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, DragonEX, OKEx and ZB.COM. TrueChain has a total market cap of $20.32 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043956 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00042028 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.60 or 0.04340464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009233 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00033961 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DragonEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Bithumb and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.