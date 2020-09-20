Truist Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $165.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective upped by Truist from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.28.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.45. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 30.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,122,000 after buying an additional 57,171 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,193.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 23,598.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

