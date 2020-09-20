Truist Lowers Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Hold

Truist lowered shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $108.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVCR. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of Novocure stock opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.91 and a beta of 1.59. Novocure has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novocure will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $68,445.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,581,846.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $26,048.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,722 shares of company stock worth $15,602,582. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Novocure by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,474,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,981 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,772,000 after acquiring an additional 99,520 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,510,000 after acquiring an additional 262,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

