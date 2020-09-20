UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €52.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNR. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.81 ($63.31).

Brenntag stock opened at €56.28 ($66.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.54. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

