UBS Group Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €44.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRA. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.37 ($54.55).

Shares of FRA:FRA opened at €36.32 ($42.73) on Thursday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($114.42). The business has a 50-day moving average of €35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.02.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

