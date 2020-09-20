UBS Group Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €44.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRA. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.37 ($54.55).

Shares of FRA:FRA opened at €36.32 ($42.73) on Thursday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($114.42). The business has a 50-day moving average of €35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.02.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

