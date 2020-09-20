UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €180.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €161.50 ($190.00).

Volkswagen stock opened at €141.98 ($167.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €139.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €131.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

