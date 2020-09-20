UBS Group Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $320.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $218.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.33.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $242.78 on Wednesday. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $256.18. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,372 shares of company stock worth $8,199,533. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.