UBS Group Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CON has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €97.05 ($114.18).

ETR CON opened at €90.00 ($105.88) on Wednesday. Continental has a 52 week low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 52 week high of €133.10 ($156.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

