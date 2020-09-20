Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

ULTA traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.74. 982,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.38 and its 200 day moving average is $212.42. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 260,036 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,272.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,060,000 after buying an additional 211,385 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

