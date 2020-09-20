Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $5.37 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $5.37 or 0.00049138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $520.53 million and approximately $1.57 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,866,285 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.