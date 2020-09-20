United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €40.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UTDI. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.58 ($45.38).

UTDI opened at €39.99 ($47.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. United Internet has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.80.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

