United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.45–1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.53. United States Steel also updated its Q3 guidance to ($1.45) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, upgraded shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.51. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

