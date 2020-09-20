Unitrade (TRADE) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Unitrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $23.46 million and $2.74 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042236 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $477.30 or 0.04391418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009237 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00056920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00034147 BTC.

Unitrade Token Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,566,806 tokens.

Buying and Selling Unitrade

