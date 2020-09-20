Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UPWK. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Upwork has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 221,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,317,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $86,577.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,292.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,452 shares of company stock valued at $255,256. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

