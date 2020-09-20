USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and $371.74 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.03398928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00046820 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,343,785,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,319,992,006 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CPDAX, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Crex24, Kucoin, Coinbase Pro, Korbit, Poloniex, SouthXchange, FCoin, CoinEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

