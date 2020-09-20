V-ID Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043899 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042210 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.13 or 0.04382753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009202 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00034156 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.