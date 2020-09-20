v.systems (VSYS) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $45.84 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,007,693,031 coins and its circulating supply is 2,092,834,567 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars.

