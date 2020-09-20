Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives $17.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNDA. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.85. 1,312,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,501. The company has a market capitalization of $538.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.47. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $41,106.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $162,279 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

