Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0045

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Verge has a total market cap of $73.13 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00430062 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,360,377,943 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Coindeal, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Upbit, Huobi, TradeOgre, Gate.io, Graviex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Crex24 and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

