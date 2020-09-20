Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

VRNT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.25.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 195.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $139,485.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,626 shares in the company, valued at $371,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,136,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 13.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Verint Systems by 124.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 75,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in Verint Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 232,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

