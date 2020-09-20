VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.07 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $25.26 million and $4.07 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00004686 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044123 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042301 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.11 or 0.04396656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00034148 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,448,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,569,776 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.