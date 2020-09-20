Vidulum Trading Down 3.4% This Week (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $121,719.26 and approximately $15,157.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003097 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

