W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Insiders sold a total of 72,469 shares of company stock valued at $25,326,331 over the last three months. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 17.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.09. 465,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,577. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.79 and its 200 day moving average is $305.11. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $371.86.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.