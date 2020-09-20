Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.15.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

WCN stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.08. The stock had a trading volume of 936,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,053. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

