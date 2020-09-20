Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of WVE opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $712.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.19. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,520,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

