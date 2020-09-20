Waves Price Down 17.5% This Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, Waves has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00022381 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Cryptohub. Waves has a total market cap of $251.99 million and approximately $36.07 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023033 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012275 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009141 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010786 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,059,652 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Binance, Bitbns, Liqui, Gate.io, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Exrates, Exmo, BCEX, Kuna, COSS, Coinbe, Bittrex, OKEx, Livecoin, Coinrail, Indodax, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

