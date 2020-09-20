WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $194.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of -0.11. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $211.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.19.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,288,000 after acquiring an additional 61,369 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in WD-40 by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

