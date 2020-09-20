WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale raised WEIR GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Investec upgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

