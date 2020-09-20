Wells Fargo & Company Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $286.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $221.00 to $286.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $171.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.33.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $242.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.40. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $256.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,372 shares of company stock worth $8,199,533. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

