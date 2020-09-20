Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WABC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westamerica Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.67. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. Research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,248,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

