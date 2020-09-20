Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,048.33 ($39.83).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTB shares. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Whitbread to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other Whitbread news, insider Louise Smalley sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,328 ($30.42), for a total value of £40,553.76 ($52,990.67). Also, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 3,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($31.16), for a total transaction of £80,088.30 ($104,649.55).

WTB stock traded down GBX 53 ($0.69) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,200 ($28.75). The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,630. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.04. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 1,551.15 ($20.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,514 ($58.98). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,393.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,576.09.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

