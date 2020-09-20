WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 106.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07.
In other WillScot news, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $616,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $934,332.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,806,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot by 56.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after buying an additional 1,071,410 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 913,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 438.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 938,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 764,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 553.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 897,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 760,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 266.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 986,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 717,309 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WillScot Company Profile
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
