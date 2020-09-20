WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 106.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.40 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot news, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $616,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $934,332.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,806,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot by 56.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after buying an additional 1,071,410 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 913,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 438.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 938,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 764,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 553.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 897,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 760,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 266.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 986,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 717,309 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

