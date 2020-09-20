Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.90.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $200.45 on Wednesday. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average of $172.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $1,375,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,613 shares of company stock worth $78,926,696. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.