WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on WYGPY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of WYGPY remained flat at $$6.90 during trading hours on Friday. 78,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.86.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.161 dividend. This is an increase from WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Company Profile

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

