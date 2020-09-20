Wownero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $73,123.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $73,123.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00239362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00090805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.01412948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

