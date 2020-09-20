Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $10,921.47 on Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $10,921.47 or 1.00320076 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $834.91 million and $58.79 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00043098 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00178830 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 76,446 tokens.

Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

