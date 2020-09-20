YENTEN Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. YENTEN has a total market cap of $24,264.22 and $114.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,864.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.35 or 0.03390346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.83 or 0.02069342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00430622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00833203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00046731 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00523348 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

