Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVXL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 319,817 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $757,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 92.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 101,495 shares in the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVXL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,509. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $255.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

