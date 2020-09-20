Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report $16.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $15.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $67.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $68.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.60 million, with estimates ranging from $59.40 million to $59.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 101,046 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,044. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

