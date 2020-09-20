Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.52. Lawson Products reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lawson Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Lawson Products news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $70,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lawson Products by 69.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.38. 55,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,189. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $381.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

