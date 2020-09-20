Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.21. Owens Corning posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.62.

OC stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.57. 1,670,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,081. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,607,000 after buying an additional 912,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,593,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,342,000 after purchasing an additional 183,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 41.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,913 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,865,000 after purchasing an additional 254,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

