Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.57). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 million.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,848. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $303.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.