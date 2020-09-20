Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.07. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on PAA shares. BofA Securities raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $300,979,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,173 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,091.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,599,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,376,000 after buying an additional 12,024,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,070,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after buying an additional 5,034,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,984,000 after buying an additional 242,321 shares in the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.62. 21,783,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

