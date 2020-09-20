Zacks: Analysts Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.07. Navigator reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Navigator had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.45 million.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NVGS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,414. Navigator has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $530.36 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Navigator by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Navigator by 60.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.