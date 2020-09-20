Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.27. M.D.C. posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 29,194 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $1,310,810.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,782.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 110,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $4,940,239.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,652.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,771 shares of company stock worth $38,604,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in M.D.C. by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,933. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01. M.D.C. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $48.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

